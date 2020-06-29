Vincent P. Oberlander
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent P. Oberlander

Ocean Grove - Vincent P. Oberlander, 66 of Ocean Grove, died Saturday June 27, 2020 at home. Mr. Oberlander was a kindergarten teacher for the Thurgood Marshall School in Asbury Park before retiring. He was a graduate of Trenton State College. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he lived in Ocean Grove for over 30 years. He was predeceased by his partner R. Scott Hannett in 2006. Surviving are his sisters, Marion Gallagher and Arlene Hasselgren both of South Plainfield, his brother Paul Oberlander of Rumson and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday July 1 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at the Ocean Grove Memorial Home, 118 Main Avenue Ocean Grove. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at www.stjude.org would be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Ocean Grove Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ocean Grove Memorial Home
118 Main Ave
Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
(732) 775-0434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved