Vincent P. Oberlander
Ocean Grove - Vincent P. Oberlander, 66 of Ocean Grove, died Saturday June 27, 2020 at home. Mr. Oberlander was a kindergarten teacher for the Thurgood Marshall School in Asbury Park before retiring. He was a graduate of Trenton State College. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he lived in Ocean Grove for over 30 years. He was predeceased by his partner R. Scott Hannett in 2006. Surviving are his sisters, Marion Gallagher and Arlene Hasselgren both of South Plainfield, his brother Paul Oberlander of Rumson and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday July 1 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at the Ocean Grove Memorial Home, 118 Main Avenue Ocean Grove. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at www.stjude.org would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.