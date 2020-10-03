1/1
Vincent R. Novak
Vincent R. Novak

Barnegat - Vincent R. Novak, 90, of Barnegat, N.J., passed away on Oct. 1, 2020. Born in Bayonne, N.J. to Emery and Anna Novak, he was a long-time resident of Hackensack, N.J. before moving to Barnegat in 1993. "Vinny" as he was known, proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine in the Korean War. He was employed for his entire career as a laboratory technician at Maxwell House in Hoboken, N.J.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eileen M. Novak; six children, Andrew (Donna), Ellen (Steve), Maura Davis, Paul, Thomas (Dinah), and Stephen; and four grandchildren, Carina, Samantha, Shannon, and Walker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 1:30 pm; interment with military honors following at St. Mary's Cemetery.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
