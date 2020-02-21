|
Vincent S. Rosato Sr.
Keyport - Vincent, 87, of Keyport, passed away gently at home surrounded by his family on February 19, 2020. Vincent was born on February 14, 1933 in Aberdeen, where he grew up. He also lived in Morganville before settled in Union Beach to raise his family. In 2008, he relocated to Hazlet and recently moved to Keyport with his beloved daughter, Donna.
Vincent was a proud army veteran who was able to travel the world during his service and instilled his love of travel in his family. He was also a successful small business owner who enjoyed his work tremendously - work that allowed him to actively improve his community and make countless friends. He found great fulfillment and joy in a day's work, starting with a double espresso in the morning, and ending with a return to his family. As a lifelong Bayshore resident, he was a pillar in his community and a positive role model to generations.
Most important to Vincent was his family and his wide circle of friends whom he loved unconditionally. His grandchildren considered him the Patron Saint of Grandfathers. His sense of humor, passion, and warmth informed all he did. Vincent brought love and care to his work, relationships, and especially his family. He was a constant confidante, and a loyal friend - he was always quick with a piece of advice or a colorful story. Dad will be loved, adored and missed forever.
He was predeceased by his parents, Sam and Sabina (DiPietro Antonio) Rosato, his dear siblings, Mary, Veronice, Justin, Thomas and Anthony, and his God-daughter, Debbie Rosato. Vincent is survived by his loving children, Donna Rosato-Brady and her husband, Brian, of Keyport, and Vincent Rosato Jr. of Union Beach, his previous wife, Carol Anderson of Matawan, and his cherished grandchildren, Brian, Elizabeth, Nicollette, Vincent III, and Isabella, along with his God-daughter, Cherey Rosato and many adored nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. In respect of Vincent's wishes, he will be privately cremated. Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Vincent's life on Saturday, February 29th from 2 to 6 pm at the American Legion Post 321, Union Beach. In lieu of flowers, if so inclined please consider a donation to the Monmouth County SPCA, www.monmouthcountyspca.org, or the American Legion Post 321 in Union Beach. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020