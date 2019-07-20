|
Vincent Talarico
Brick - Vincent Talarico, age 66 of Brick, died Saturday June 29th 2019 surrounded by his family at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Vincent was born in Red Bank and lived in Point Pleasant before moving to Brick 22 years ago. Vincent was a self-employed entertainer who touched audiences all over the world with his voice. He performed on cruise ships, in Las Vegas, and locally all over the tristate area, including headline shows at the Resorts Superstar Theater in Atlantic City.
Vincent is survived by his beloved wife Mary (nee) Tomaselli Talarico, his daughter Amanda Talarico residing in New York City, his mother, Catherine Talarico of Lakewood, and his brother, Emile Talarico of Holmdel, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends and service was held on Wednesday July 3rd, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home in Brick. If you would like to send a card to the family, please send to Mary Tomaselli / 105 Sullivan Road / Brick, NJ 08724.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 20, 2019