Services
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
16 McLean Street
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Tesauro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Tesauro Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vincent Tesauro Sr. Obituary
Vincent Tesauro, Sr.

Freehold Township - Vincent Tesauro, Sr., 73, of Freehold Township passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by his family at home. He was born and raised in Benevento, Italy and moved to the United States in 1966. Vincent had lived in Red Bank and Middletown before settling in Freehold Township in 1982. He started his own business in 1996, V & S Landscape Supply, in Howell. Vincent was a member of Amerigo Vespucci and Figli di Colombo in Long Branch. He loved hunting, traveling, and tending to his garden. Vincent enjoyed Formula 1 racing, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play soccer.

Vincent was predeceased by his son, Vincent M. Tesauro, Jr. in 2008; and brother, Andrea Tesauro in 2012. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Phyllis Tesauro of Freehold Township; son, Gian Tesauro and his wife, Wendy of Greensboro, NC; daughter-in-law, Candice Tesauro-Schutz and her husband, Steve of Manasquan; four grandchildren, Gabriella, Austin, Andrew, and Nicholas; and sisters, Ida Boffa and her husband, Carlo of Italy and Concetta Cerculo of Italy.

A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 9:30 AM Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 16 McLean Street, Freehold. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
Download Now