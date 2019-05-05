|
Vincent Tesauro, Sr.
Freehold Township - Vincent Tesauro, Sr., 73, of Freehold Township passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by his family at home. He was born and raised in Benevento, Italy and moved to the United States in 1966. Vincent had lived in Red Bank and Middletown before settling in Freehold Township in 1982. He started his own business in 1996, V & S Landscape Supply, in Howell. Vincent was a member of Amerigo Vespucci and Figli di Colombo in Long Branch. He loved hunting, traveling, and tending to his garden. Vincent enjoyed Formula 1 racing, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play soccer.
Vincent was predeceased by his son, Vincent M. Tesauro, Jr. in 2008; and brother, Andrea Tesauro in 2012. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Phyllis Tesauro of Freehold Township; son, Gian Tesauro and his wife, Wendy of Greensboro, NC; daughter-in-law, Candice Tesauro-Schutz and her husband, Steve of Manasquan; four grandchildren, Gabriella, Austin, Andrew, and Nicholas; and sisters, Ida Boffa and her husband, Carlo of Italy and Concetta Cerculo of Italy.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 9:30 AM Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 16 McLean Street, Freehold. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019