|
|
Vincent W. Mastria
Tinton Falls - Vincent W. Mastria, 97, passed away at home on Sunday July 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Jersey City to the late Silvio and Frances Mastria and he had lived in Belleville before moving to Tinton Falls five years ago.
Vincent worked as a machinist for Western Electric and Alcatel-Lucent before retiring after 42 years. He also proudly served our country in the Air force during both WWII and the Korean War.
Vincent is predeceased by his parents; his wife, Anna (Ackerman) Mastria and his brothers: Louis and Richard Mastria.
Surviving are his sons and daughter in law: Vincent and Carol Mastria and Kenneth Mastria; his grandchildren and their spouses: Lauren and Tony Joseph and Vincent and Lauren Mastria as well as great grandchildren: Ayva and Jackson Joseph and Vincent and Dylan Mastria and Kelly the dog.
Vincent was loved and will be missed by many friends he considered family.
Visitation will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Wednesday July 24, 2019 from to 4-8PM.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. James RC Church in Red Bank on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 10AM. All other arrangements are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to St. Jude's and/or St. Joseph's for the blind.
Please visit Vincent's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 23, 2019