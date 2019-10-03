Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-5700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Johns' Church
619 Chestnut Street
Lakehurst, NJ
Committal
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
840 Cranbury/ South Rivers Road
South Brunswick, NJ
Resources
Vincent Weber Obituary
Vincent Weber

Manchester - Vincent P. Weber, 83, of Manchester, NJ, formally of South Amboy, NJ. He entered eternal life on Tuesday October 1, 2019, at Deborah Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born in South Amboy and resided in South Amboy before moving to Manchester, NJ in 2000.

Vince was employed by WR Grace Co, for 35 years in Fords NJ until he retired in 2000.

Vince was predeceased by his father Vincent Weber, his mother Julia Hyson Weber, his sister Jean Weber and his loving mother in law Catherine Reynolds. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years Catherine Lois Weber, his sister Rita Ceres, his sister in law and brother in law, Judith and Richard Wingerter of Columbus, NJ, brother in law and sister in law, Howard and Donna Reynolds of Hoschton, GA, his nieces and nephews; Jason, Erin and Ashley Wingerter, Donna Kotuski, Russell, Robyn and Scott Reynolds, and Mark, Jerry, Bruce, Lisa and Cindy Ceres, as well as his 14 great nieces and nephews and 3 great great nieces and nephew.

Family and friends are invited to the Visitation on Friday October 4, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 am at Saint John's RC Church, 619 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst, NJ 08733. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 840 Cranbury Road, South Brunswick, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vince's memory to the Deborah Hospital (www.deborahfoundation.org)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019
