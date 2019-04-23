|
Vincent Wright
Lakewood - Vincent Wright, 65, of Lakewood, NJ died April 5, 2019, at Leisure Chateau Rehabilitation, Lakewood. Vincent was predeceased by his mother Eleanor Wright in 2007. Vincent loved to read. He loved soccer, enjoyed watching game shows and Western movies. Vincent will be missed by his family. He is survived by his sisters Janet Sadler of Meriden, CT Beatrice Bell, and brother-in-law Denis Bell of West Hartford, CT, brother Courtney of East Hampton, CT, nieces Santi & AJ, nephew Hakim of MA, his aunt Derma Walker of Bloomfield, CT and cousins. Memorial to be held at a later date. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 23, 2019