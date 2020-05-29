Vincenza M. Christensen



Neptune - Vincenza "Vincy" Marie Campanile Christensen passed into eternal life 99.5 years after her birth on November 28, 1920 as the eldest daughter of Anthony and Maria Campanile in Asbury Park. She was raised and sheltered in the Italian American community on the Jersey Shore where her father had a successful landscaping business. She grew to adulthood with brothers, Salvatore, Frank and Louis and sisters Lillian and Rita.



In September of 1942 she met PFC Edward Christensen, USMC whom she married at Mt. Carmel Catholic church on January 3,1943. They soon after deployed to Camp Pendleton, San Diego, CA until Edward deployed as a paramarine stationed at various South Pacific islands. In August of 1945 Cpl. Christensen returned and after being discharged in Utah, they began their life in the livestock industry in Oregon, Colorado and Eleuthera, Bahamas.



Divorce ended her marriage in 1961, but she persevered as a single mother rearing four teenagers to become strong and independent adults, three of whom finished their college educations. Vincy Christensen remained a fiercely independent working woman, managing the Ocean Finance office in Asbury Park for twenty-five years. She was an inveterate money manager and saved enough to retire with the strategic financial support of her children. Her youngest daughter Barbara Ann and her husband Bruce Doerr were constant and special caretakers as was her second son-in-law, Al Mueller, whom Barbara married after Bruce's untimely death.



Vincy loved her family; she raised four children. Her oldest son Dr.Christian Christensen and his first wife, Deborah, their sons, Christian and wife Nikole and great grandchildren Katie, Duncan and Flora; Matthew and fiance' Shannon and great grandson Jacob; Capt, Sean, USMC retired and wife Joanna and great grandchildren Marc, Sean and Anibel; and Blair and wife Kyra and great grandson Blair.



Her oldest daughter Mary Frances and husband Robert Conklin. Their children CPO Tad, USN and wife Jesse Conklin and great grandchildren Lauren and Cpl. Maverick Conklin,USMC and Masdeline; son FCPO Tye, USCG, wife Tamra Conklin with and great granddaughter Emma; and Tobe' and husband Lt. Col. Andrew Peature, US Army and great grandchildren Cooper, Cody and Callie.



Her youngest son John and wife Rosemary Christensen and their children, Jason his wife Jeanie Christensen and Carmella Christensen



Youngest daughter Barbara, her first husband Bruce and two stepchildren SFC Dan, US Army and Charlene Doerr and great granddaughter Elene Rose; and Dana and husband Bill Perry and great grandsons Will and John. Son-in-law Albert Mueller married Barbara after Bruce passed.



Vincy Christensen is one of the fast disappearing Greatest Generation who resolutely accepted responsibility, reared their children with character, a love of the United States and instilled them with a strong work ethic which allowed them to achieve the American Dream. She was a strong woman who did not suffer fools well and that is what we loved about her. She was a devout Catholic who now stands before the Father and is told, "Well done my good and faithful servant".









