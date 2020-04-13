Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Vincenza Maida, 95 of Brooklyn, Whiting, and finally Holmdel, NJ, died peacefully on April 10, 2020, after a short battle with Covid 19.

Predeceased by her husband, Vincent of 68 years, she is survived by two sons, Vincent and Bruce, their wives Joann and Marybeth, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a large, beloved family and many longtime friends.

Known as Vin to her husband, Aunt Jean to her nieces and nephews, Nanny to her grandkids and Vicky to her friends, she leaves behind decades of love and laughter and a huge hole in many lives, where she will always be missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks any who are interested to salute her life by drinking a Coke, having a 'saingwich' or a slice of 'bitza' and watching a few cowboy pictures.

Donations to local food banks in her name are also deeply appreciated.

Please visit Vincenza's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
