Vincenzo Ciaglia
Long Branch - Vincenzo Ciaglia, age 90 of Long Branch, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ. He was born in San Lupo, Benevento, Italy and he immigrated to Long Branch, NJ on October 14th, 1969. Vincenzo was a maintenance worker at Harbour Mansion Condominiums for 25 years before retiring. He was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish. He enjoyed gardening and spending his leisure time at Collingswood Auction.
Vincenzo will be remembered for his zest for life. He loved to be out and about driving around to many places visiting family giving them "Nonno's bread." During family events, Vincenzo would play his accordion which would put a smile on everyone's faces and get them off their feet to dance. One of his favorite sayings was, "Don't worry about it!" He lived his life as carefree as one could be, letting the problems of the world be in God's hands. Simple things gave Vincenzo the greatest happiness, like being with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A perfect day for Vincenzo would be time spent with family and friends eating pasta and drinking a Budweizer. Vincenzo was extremely generous and gave unconditional love to everyone around him. He left an imprint of happiness to anyone who ever met him even though he could barely speak English. People understood him because they FELT his love.
He was predeceased by his wife Immacolata Ciaglia in 2007 and two sisters, Angelina Ciaglia and Carmela Vaccarella. Surviving are his daughter and son in law, Antoinette and Wallace Morales of Long Branch; his son and daughter in law, Pat and Rosemarie Ciaglia of West Long Branch; his brother, Joseph Ciaglia; his sister, Maria DiPalma of Italy; four beloved grandchildren, Angelica Ciaglia, Danielle Ciaglia, Andrew Morales, Lisa Bradley (and her husband Thomas Marcelino Bradley); and his loving great grandchildren, Lucas Marcelino Bradley and Sofia Rosa Bradley.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16 from 2-4 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 am at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch; (please go directly to the Church). Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to the American Heart Association
of NJ, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
.