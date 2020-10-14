1/1
Vincenzo Ciaglia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincenzo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincenzo Ciaglia

Long Branch - Vincenzo Ciaglia, age 90 of Long Branch, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ. He was born in San Lupo, Benevento, Italy and he immigrated to Long Branch, NJ on October 14th, 1969. Vincenzo was a maintenance worker at Harbour Mansion Condominiums for 25 years before retiring. He was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish. He enjoyed gardening and spending his leisure time at Collingswood Auction.

Vincenzo will be remembered for his zest for life. He loved to be out and about driving around to many places visiting family giving them "Nonno's bread." During family events, Vincenzo would play his accordion which would put a smile on everyone's faces and get them off their feet to dance. One of his favorite sayings was, "Don't worry about it!" He lived his life as carefree as one could be, letting the problems of the world be in God's hands. Simple things gave Vincenzo the greatest happiness, like being with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A perfect day for Vincenzo would be time spent with family and friends eating pasta and drinking a Budweizer. Vincenzo was extremely generous and gave unconditional love to everyone around him. He left an imprint of happiness to anyone who ever met him even though he could barely speak English. People understood him because they FELT his love.

He was predeceased by his wife Immacolata Ciaglia in 2007 and two sisters, Angelina Ciaglia and Carmela Vaccarella. Surviving are his daughter and son in law, Antoinette and Wallace Morales of Long Branch; his son and daughter in law, Pat and Rosemarie Ciaglia of West Long Branch; his brother, Joseph Ciaglia; his sister, Maria DiPalma of Italy; four beloved grandchildren, Angelica Ciaglia, Danielle Ciaglia, Andrew Morales, Lisa Bradley (and her husband Thomas Marcelino Bradley); and his loving great grandchildren, Lucas Marcelino Bradley and Sofia Rosa Bradley.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16 from 2-4 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 am at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch; (please go directly to the Church). Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to the American Heart Association of NJ, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Damiano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved