Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Marinaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola A. Marinaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola A. Marinaro Obituary
Viola A. Marinaro

Bluffton, SC - The family of Viola A. Marinaro, 91, formerly of Oceanport, sadly shares the news of her passing, surrounded by family and friends on Monday, March 30, 2020 after a recent accident and brief illness. Viola has now joined the love of her life, her beloved husband of 72 years, Nicholas, who left our world exactly one year ago. Viola recently relocated to Bluffton, South Carolina and resided at the Benton House of Bluffton. She was born and raised in Newark, and in 1980 relocated to Oceanport where she resided for 40 years.

Besides raising her family, Viola worked throughout her life as a receptionist, secretary and office administrator, eventually retiring from the Hartford Insurance Company.

Viola was the only child of the late Joseph Ferrioli and Vita Notte Ferrioli. Her life revolved around her family. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Joseph and Emilia Marinaro; daughter Cynthia Marinaro Bass, and her three adored grandchildren, Kimberly Bass, Nicole Marinaro, and Nicholas Bass.

Viola will be entombed in a private ceremony at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. Once life in the world returns to normal, Viola's family will invite loved ones and friends to join them in a proper memorial and celebration of her life. Viola's family thanks the staff of the Benton House for their care and compassion. At the Benton House, Viola was gifted with the friendship of Lorraine Haumann.

Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -