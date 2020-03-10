|
|
Viola Jean Conover
Tampa, FL - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, entered into eternal life on March 6 2020. She attended Neptune High School and was an active member of the community in Neptune for many years. She served as Cub Scout Den Mother for both her sons. She worked for Sears for over 25 years. Viola was also a member of the West Grove United Methodist Church and the Jersey Shore Promenaders Square Dancing Organization. Viola spent the last 25 years in North Ft Myers and was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, where she loved singing in the choir. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Nathan A. Conover Jr. She is survived by her son Kevin (Bud) Conover, his wife Cathy, sons Dustin, Spencer and Tyler and three great granddaughters, Marley, Rory and Riley. Son, Keith Conover and his wife Kelli and their sons Ryan and Dean. Nieces and nephews, Jean Smith-Kruse, Walter Kruse, Harry Smith, Maryann and Burt Smith. Visitation will be at Ely's Funeral Home, 3316 Hwy 33 Neptune, NJ 07753 on Tuesday, March 10th from 5pm - 8pm. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 11th at 10:30am at Ely Funeral Home. Interment will take place immediately following the services at Monmouth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in her name. Her many friends and family will miss her smile, her love of Disney and her avid collection of frogs.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2020