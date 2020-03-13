|
Viola Probo Salerno
Spring Lake - Viola Probo Salerno, age 93 of Spring Lake, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at home. Viola was born in Jersey City and was a 1945 graduate of the Academy of St. Aloysius in Jersey City and the Traphagen School of Art in New York. Prior to her marriage in 1954, she was employed by Young and Rubicam in New York. Along with her husband John, she was the proprietor of Havens Quality Cleaners in Manasquan and Spring Lake since 1968.
She was predeceased by her husband Angelo John; her parents, Louis and Mary Probo; her brothers, Harry and Nunzio and her sisters, Nancy Zober, Domenica Cassese, Helen Valentino, Frances Valentino and Alice Malgieri. Surviving are her daughter, Mary Ann Salerno (Iliopoulos); her son and his wife, John and Nancy Salerno, and her granddaughters who were the light of her life, Jaclyn, Dina and Angela, as well as her sisters and best friends, Marguerite Crispino and Gloria Lorenz. Also surviving are many loving and devoted nieces, nephews and their families.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 - 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10:30 am at St. Catherine Church, 215 Essex Avenue in Spring Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Embracing Hospice Care, 3349 Route 138, Bldg. D, Suite F, Wall, NJ 07719. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020