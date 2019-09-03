|
Violet I. Cantin
Freehold - Violet I. Cantin, 89, of Freehold, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, August 30th.
Violet was born and raised in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Soon after high school she attended a dance and met the love of her life, Ronald A. Cantin, and they got married. They began their lives together in Queens, New York, where Violet worked for NBC at Rockefeller Center and then became a medical scribe. After spending several years in Queens, Vi and Ron moved to Oakland, New Jersey where her two sons were born. They later relocated to Glen Ridge where they raised their family and lived for over thirty years.
Violet loved to cook and bake, but she had a particular talent for sewing. She handmade beautiful doll clothes for her granddaughters when they were young. She enjoyed traveling to Europe and was fortunate to visit many different countries; the various cultures, architecture, and foods fascinated her. She also looked forward to her annual Thanksgiving trip to California. Violet had a real passion for the opera, and enjoyed season tickets to The Met in New York City for many years. Her ideal day was taking a trip to New York, having lunch at a French restaurant, seeing a ballet or opera, and going shopping afterwards. She also was an active member of the CentraState Associated Auxiliaries, where she volunteered for many years. Violet was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be truly missed.
Violet was predeceased by her husband Ronald. She is survived by her children Michael and his wife Susan Cantin (Colts Neck, New Jersey) and Paul and his wife Tracy Cantin (Rancho Santa Margarita, California); grandchildren Alyssa and her husband Joseph, Kristine and her husband Jordan, Elizabeth (Betsy) and Brian; her cherished great-grandchildren Michael and Sophia, and by her sister, Lillian Markowski, of New Bedford, Massachusetts.
Visitation will be Wednesday September 4th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Funeral Service will be offered Thursday September 5th at 10:00 AM at the Holmdel Funeral home. A burial will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, 549 County Road 520, Marlboro.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, the Cantin family has asked for donations to be made in Violet's memory to , or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 3, 2019