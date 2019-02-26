Services
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Somerset - Violet M. Mann, 58, of Somerset passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Edison. She was born in Neptune and raised in Lakewood. Violet had lived in Pleasantville before settling in the New Brunswick area 20 years ago. She worked in the accounts receivable department at Zeus Industrial Products in Branchburg for 12 years. Violet was hard working, independent, and always helping others. She loved fashion and enjoyed cooking.

Violet is survived by her brothers, Charles Gadson of Toms River and Eddie Mann of Somerset; four sisters, Betty Gadson of Lakewood, Shirley Cradle of Pemberton, Janie Gadson of Norfolk, VA, and Hope Gadson of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with her funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Adelphia Cemetery, Howell. For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made in Violet's name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 26, 2019
