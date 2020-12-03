Violet Pattay
Jackson - Violet (Pelo) Pattay died peacefully with family on November 26,2020. Visitation will be December 6, 2-5pm at Timothy E. Ryan Funeral Home 150 W. Veterans Hwy, Jackson. Her funeral Mass will be offered on December 7, 10:30am at St. Aloysius Church, Jackson, NJ with burial to follow at Saint Mary of the Lake Cemetery Lakewood, NJ.
Beloved mother of Anthony Pattay and Joyce Oberhofer. Beloved Grandmother of Laura, Steven,Jason, Catherine, Elizabeth and Christopher. Beloved Great Grandmother of Victoria, Marcus, Diana, Dominic and Connor. Pre deceased by her husband Joseph and children: Rudolph, Angela and Joseph. Siblings: John, Louise, Filomena, Florence, Ralph and Dora. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her honor may be made to The Institute of Apostolic Oblates 45-30 195 St. Flushing, NY 11358. For her complete obituary and to post condolences, please visit www.ryanfuneralhome.com
