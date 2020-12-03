1/
Violet Pattay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet Pattay

Jackson - Violet (Pelo) Pattay died peacefully with family on November 26,2020. Visitation will be December 6, 2-5pm at Timothy E. Ryan Funeral Home 150 W. Veterans Hwy, Jackson. Her funeral Mass will be offered on December 7, 10:30am at St. Aloysius Church, Jackson, NJ with burial to follow at Saint Mary of the Lake Cemetery Lakewood, NJ.

Beloved mother of Anthony Pattay and Joyce Oberhofer. Beloved Grandmother of Laura, Steven,Jason, Catherine, Elizabeth and Christopher. Beloved Great Grandmother of Victoria, Marcus, Diana, Dominic and Connor. Pre deceased by her husband Joseph and children: Rudolph, Angela and Joseph. Siblings: John, Louise, Filomena, Florence, Ralph and Dora. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her honor may be made to The Institute of Apostolic Oblates 45-30 195 St. Flushing, NY 11358. For her complete obituary and to post condolences, please visit www.ryanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals/Debow Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals/Debow Chapel
150 W Veterans Hwy
Jackson, NJ 08527
(732) 928-0032
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals/Debow Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved