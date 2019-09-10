|
Virginia A. Jensen
Tinton Falls - Virginia ("Murphy") Jensen passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Wednesday, August 21st at Arbor Terrace in Tinton Falls.
Virginia was born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Belford, NJ. She married her childhood friend, Thomas R. Jensen, Jr. They attended school together and were married in 1942. They spent 72 wonderful years together before his passing in 2014.
The Jensens were long-time residents of Colts Neck, where they shared their mutual love of country living and raising dogs. They also traveled frequently to Dutch Amish country in Pennsylvania where they developed lasting relationships, often staying in Amish homes. They traveled to Maine to remote hunting and fishing camps.
Virginia worked for over 50 years in a two-person optometry practice with the late Dr. Jerome S. Lasky in Long Branch. Over those many decades, "Murphy" was beloved by thousands of patients and their families.
In her leisure time, Virginia pursued many hobbies, and was an accomplished artist, go-cart enthusiast, and avid flea market shopper. She was a passionate about Native American culture, a lifelong reader, and collector of handmade crafts. She had a strong voice and an unforgettable laugh.
She is survived by her five nieces, one nephew, and many friends.
Please refer to www.holmdelfuneralhome.com for updates on future service dates and times.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 10, 2019