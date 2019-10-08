Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of the Nativity
180 Ridge Road
Fair Haven, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
Virginia A. Kern


1929 - 2019
Virginia A. Kern Obituary
Virginia A. Kern

Little Silver - Virginia A. Kern, 90, of Little Silver, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. She was born and grew up in New York, NY to the late John and Anna (Reilly) Kerr. After she married Robert, Virginia moved to Queens. She settled in Little Silver after she retired from 23 years at the NY City Department of Education. She was a member of the Little Silver Seniors Group and a member of the Monmouth Hikers for 13 years. Virginia was a dedicated and loyal parishioner at the Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven. She was on the Membership Committee of the Nifty 50's and part of the Renew Group. Virginia was an avid baseball fan and loved traveling the world.

She is predeceased by her husband Robert Kern Sr., her son Robert Kern Jr., and her 8 siblings Ed Kerr, Buddy Kerr, Mary Lennon, Peggy Kaust, Billy Kerr, Joseph Kerr, Gloria Martin and Chuck Kerr. Surviving is her daughter Maureen Christie and her husband Neil, her grandchildren Eileen and her husband Eric Hsia, Laura Christie and Elizabeth Christie, her daughter in law, Dawn Kern, her sister Ann Cacciaguida, and her sister in law, June Kerr. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Church of the Nativity, 180 Ridge Road, Fair Haven, NJ 07704 on Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Nativity on Thursday October 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Bridgewater. Please visit Virginia's memorial website available at

www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 8, 2019
