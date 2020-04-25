|
Virginia A. Rauth
Lakewood - Virginia Alice Rauth, 85, passed away to be with her Lord on April 23, 2020 in Lakewood, NJ from complications due to COVID-19. Born on September 5, 1934 in Westfield, NJ, the daughter of the late Edwin H. and Ethel E. Rauth, she was a 1952 graduate of Richmond Hill High School in Queens, NY. Upon graduation, she attended and graduated from New Jersey State Teacher's College in Trenton with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1956.
She then taught in the Elementary School System in Lakewood, New Jersey for 38 years. She primarily taught the 4th and 5th grades and the passion of those years was her students. She loved it when a student who was having difficulty in grasping a certain subject finally saw the light and smiled just joyously lit up like a Christmas tree.
Virginia was a life member of the First Presbyterian Church and served on various committees of the Lakewood First Presbyterian Church, including the Clerk of Session for several terms. She also served as the Director of the Church Choir for several years, Elder, Bible Study Teacher, Laity Preacher and Sunday School Teacher.
Even before and during her retirement from teaching, she especially enjoyed an annual gathering with her siblings, first at different locations in the United States and finally many, many years on the Jersey Shore in Surf City, where they grew up. Just to be with family and catching up on what everyone was doing at the time was a joy to her.
She was a member of the Care Givers of Lakewood. Virginia loved to travel, especially to Europe, Hawaii and Alaska.
She was predeceased by her brother, Edwin W. Rauth of Sun City West, AZ, and is survived by her brothers, James A. Rauth and his wife Susan of Frederick, MD, and David R. Rauth and his wife Margaret of Pittsburgh, PA; a sister in law, Virginia Rauth of Sun City West, AZ; her nephews, Glenn Rauth and his wife Jodi of OH, Mark Rauth and his wife Dena of PA, Bill Rauth and his wife Karen of NJ, James Rauth and his wife Joy of MD, Paul Rauth and his wife Erin of MD, Ted Rauth and his wife Laura of PA, and Tom Rauth and his wife Kimber of FL; and niece Nancy Keller of PA.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all immediate arrangements are private by D'Elia Funeral Home of Lakewood, NJ. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Virginia's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 313 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020