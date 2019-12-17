|
|
Virginia Ann Hessinger
Lakewood - Virginia Hessinger, age 93, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her home in Lakewood. Born and raised in Bayonne, she lived in Holmdel before moving to Four Seasons, where she resided for the last 20 years.
Ginny graduated from the Academy of St. Aloysius in Jersey City and received her B.S. from Notre Dame College of Staten Island in 1948. After graduation, she worked in NYC for a few years, married her husband John of 57 years and started her family. Ginny went back to work when her youngest was five as a kindergarten teacher at Lillian Drive School in Hazlet where she taught for over 20 years. In retirement, Ginny and John traveled extensively, were active in the Four Seasons Community and lived a life full of joy.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, John Hawkins Hessinger in 2007 and her daughter, Megan Waldron in 2013.
Surviving are her loving children: Michelle Sarama and her husband Bill of Scarsdale, NY, Kenneth Hessinger and his wife Patricia of Manasquan, Drew Hessinger and his wife Kathryn of Middletown, Kathleen Hessinger of Neptune, Robert Hessinger and his wife Mary of San Diego, CA, and her grandchildren, Colleen and Luke Hessinger, Corey and Brian Hessinger, Dana Showers and Brielle Hessinger, Kaes, Aaron, and Caileen Waldron, and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, December 20th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic's RC Church, 250 Old Squan Rd., Brick. Cremation is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fulfill, formerly The FoodBank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties, 3300 NJ-66, Neptune City, NJ 07753.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 17, 2019