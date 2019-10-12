|
Virginia Bunton
Marlboro Twp. - Virginia Bunton, 88, of Marlboro Township, formerly of freehold, died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. She was a resident at Sunrise at Marlboro since 2015.
Mrs. Bunton was a receptionist for the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office, Freehold where she was employed for 35 years before her retirement.
She loved to travel and visit with family and friends.
Her husband, former Freehold Borough Police Captain David Stuart Bunton, died on February 14, 2019.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Donna, Arlington, Virginia and Dennis and Kathleen, Freehold; three grandchildren, Douglas Bunton, Davy Bunton, and Lauren Redmond, Lauren's husband Michael; and two great grandchildren, Jackson and Julianne Redmond.
A private family service will be held at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the s Project. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019