Virginia Cadotte
Middletown - Virginia (Lyons) Cadotte was called to heaven in the late afternoon of May 26, 2020. Jinny, born in Manhattan on February 26, 1936, was the oldest daughter to Mary and John Lyons. Jinny was preceded in death by her parents, sister Eleanor, and loving husband Roger. Jinny will be terribly missed by her adoring sister and brother-in-law, Joanmarie & Ray Hapeman, her loving nieces and nephews, Eleanor & Chuck, Teresa, and Chris, her dear step-children, Rene & Tommy, Michele, Jeannine, Richard, Denise, John, Thomas, Joseph, and their spouses, her lifelong best friend, Betty Doyle, and many grand and great-grand children, nieces and nephews. Jinny was a graduate of Saint Joseph High School in Brooklyn, NY. She was an administrative assistant at the New York Law School and Riverview Medical Center before retiring to Luftman Towers in Lincroft. Jinny loved her family and puttering around town. Jinny will be most remembered for her free spirit, generous ways, and ability to make everyone laugh.
A private burial will be held on June 20, at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ. Jinny's family and friends will enjoy a celebration of her life on her birthday in February 2021. In lieu of flowers kindly consider sending a donation to The Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, HelpFightRA.org. Arrangements are entrusted to Pfleger's Funeral Home, Middletown, NJ, www.PflegerFuneralHome.com.
Middletown - Virginia (Lyons) Cadotte was called to heaven in the late afternoon of May 26, 2020. Jinny, born in Manhattan on February 26, 1936, was the oldest daughter to Mary and John Lyons. Jinny was preceded in death by her parents, sister Eleanor, and loving husband Roger. Jinny will be terribly missed by her adoring sister and brother-in-law, Joanmarie & Ray Hapeman, her loving nieces and nephews, Eleanor & Chuck, Teresa, and Chris, her dear step-children, Rene & Tommy, Michele, Jeannine, Richard, Denise, John, Thomas, Joseph, and their spouses, her lifelong best friend, Betty Doyle, and many grand and great-grand children, nieces and nephews. Jinny was a graduate of Saint Joseph High School in Brooklyn, NY. She was an administrative assistant at the New York Law School and Riverview Medical Center before retiring to Luftman Towers in Lincroft. Jinny loved her family and puttering around town. Jinny will be most remembered for her free spirit, generous ways, and ability to make everyone laugh.
A private burial will be held on June 20, at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ. Jinny's family and friends will enjoy a celebration of her life on her birthday in February 2021. In lieu of flowers kindly consider sending a donation to The Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, HelpFightRA.org. Arrangements are entrusted to Pfleger's Funeral Home, Middletown, NJ, www.PflegerFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.