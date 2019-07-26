|
Virginia "Ginny" Conrad-Kessaris
Manchester - Virginia "Ginny" Conrad-Kessaris, 77, of Manchester died suddenly Sunday July 21, 2019 at home. Born in Jersey City and raised in North Jersey, she then resided in East Rutherford for 20 years before moving to Manchester 20 years ago. There she was a member of the Pinelands Reformed Church of Toms River. She served in the US Army Reserve National Guard performing the duties of a medic until she was honorably discharged in 1979, after attaining the rank of S5. She graduated with a BS in Organizational Management from Nyack College in 1992. After 28 years serving as Supervisor for Bergen County Board of Social Service, she retired in 1999. She traveled abroad extensively, enjoyed trips to the shores of Ocean Grove in the summers, participated in the Red Hat Society, and volunteered in a mentoring program for elementary school students. Surviving are her son, Daniel Conrad, daughter, Carolyn Britt, sister, Dorothy Pilek & husband John, niece & nephews, Patricia Seavers, John Pilek & Thomas Pilek and great nieces & nephews, Eddie Seavers, Karen Mendez, Ellen Seavers & Kevin Seavers and all their families who loved her dearly. A memorial service will be planned for the fall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pinelands Reformed Church 898 RT# 37 Toms River, NJ 08755. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 26, 2019