Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Horwedel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia D. (Honey) Horwedel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia D. (Honey) Horwedel Obituary
Virginia D. (Honey) Horwedel

Whiting - Virginia D. Horwedel, (Honey), 81, of Whiting passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lanoka Harbor she was a lifelong resident before moving to Whiting in 2001. Anyone who knew her, realized that she lived for helping and assisting all those around her. Even when she had nothing left to give, she would give more. Virginia was predeceased by 3 brothers Eldridge Sr., Leroy (Buz) and Teddy Butler. Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Leroy, 4 sons, William, Johnny, Donald Crawford, Leroy Horwedel, 2 daughters Barbara Jean Crawford, Faith Crawford-Bress, 3 brothers Jimmy, Carl and Robert Butler, her sister Marguerite (Sis) Heimburger, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Memorial gathering 6-8pm Wednesday, February 5th at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -