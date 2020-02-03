|
Virginia D. (Honey) Horwedel
Whiting - Virginia D. Horwedel, (Honey), 81, of Whiting passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lanoka Harbor she was a lifelong resident before moving to Whiting in 2001. Anyone who knew her, realized that she lived for helping and assisting all those around her. Even when she had nothing left to give, she would give more. Virginia was predeceased by 3 brothers Eldridge Sr., Leroy (Buz) and Teddy Butler. Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Leroy, 4 sons, William, Johnny, Donald Crawford, Leroy Horwedel, 2 daughters Barbara Jean Crawford, Faith Crawford-Bress, 3 brothers Jimmy, Carl and Robert Butler, her sister Marguerite (Sis) Heimburger, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Memorial gathering 6-8pm Wednesday, February 5th at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020