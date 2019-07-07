|
|
Virginia Dare Wickson
Tinton Falls - Virginia Dare Wickson, 84, of Tinton Falls, passed away on June 26, 2019. Born in North Carolina, at a young age she moved to Red Bank where she later met and marry her beloved husband Lonnie D. Wickson, a soldier returned from war and stationed at Fort Monmouth. She was a spitfire with a heart of gold and he was the stoic center of her world.
A modern-day southern socialite, she enjoyed her daily luncheons with friends at Burger King and weekly Saturday breakfasts at McDonalds. She was a fierce friend and shopper. Always on the lookout for the bargain, she spent much of her time buying gifts for all her friends and family. No one went without when it came to Virginia. Above all else, she loved making memories with her family; especially her new great grandson.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Lonnie in 2004. She is survived by; her loving daughter Sandy Privetera, her cherished grandsons Nicolas and fiancé Meghan, Anthony and wife Gaby, and her dear great grandson John Lucas.
Virginia was a member of the Red Bank United Methodist Church for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wickson Scholarship Memorial. Checks should be made payable to the UMCRB with memo "Scholarship Wickson Memorial" and can be mailed to the church at 247 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701.
All services are private and have been entrusted to the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, NJ. Please visit Virginia's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019