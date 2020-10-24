1/
Virginia "Ginger" Dickten
Virginia "Ginger" Dickten

Lanoka Harbor - Virginia Kay Dickten (nee Bush) age 72 of Lanoka Harbor passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home. She was born in Clark and was formerly of there before moving to Lanoka Harbor in the 70's. Virginia was communicant of St. Pius the Tenth RC Church. Her greatest passion was taking care of her family which included sewing costumes, cooking delicious meals, being a taxi driver and doing all the shopping wither food or clothing. Ginger who was also as Mommo and Mrs. D, was the backbone that carried our family. Her breath of life encouraged us to pursue our dreams and the love that taught us values and importance of kindness, sympathy, determination and the power of family.

Virginia was predeceased by her parents Virginia and George Bush, her husband Robert, her sister Jane Hartung, her son Shawn and her very close friend Marty Hayes. She is survived by her daughters; Dawn and her husband Michael Paget and Denise and her husband Thomas Reynolds, her sister; Carol Connors, four grandchildren; Connor, Colin, Reece and Zane, and her best friend Janet Hayes. She is also survived many loving family and friends.

A viewing will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 9 until time of service at 12noon at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 56-80 Cedar Grove Rd., Toms River.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
