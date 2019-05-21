Services
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
(732) 566-5300
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement's Church
172 Freneau Ave
Matawan, NJ
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Driscoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Driscoll


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Driscoll Obituary
Virginia Driscoll

Aberdeen - Virginia Driscoll, age 71, of Aberdeen, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. She moved from Brooklyn, NY in 1963, and graduated from Matawan Regional High School in 1965. That same year she began working at Matawan Medical Associates. She later worked for Bayshore Physician Billing Service. From 2006 to 2011, she worked for Meridian Health Resources. In 2007, Virginia became a Certified Medical Coder. She was a member of the St. Clement's choir, accompanying Fr. Dino and the choir on their trip to Italy, Hungary, and Austria to attend a competition in Italy.

Virginia is predeceased by her parents, James P. and Virginia R. Driscoll; paternal grandparents Daniel and Catherine Driscoll; maternal grandparents Henry and Jane Raywood. She is survived by her sister Loretta Driscoll; brother Paul Driscoll; brother and sister-in-law James and Paula Driscoll; two nieces, Tara and Jamie; aunt, Marjorie Driscoll; and several cousins. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the Waitt Funeral Home, 510 Hwy 79, Morganville, NJ 07751. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10am at St. Clement's Church, 172 Freneau Ave, Matawan, NJ.

Interment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro, NJ. Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now