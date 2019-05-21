|
Virginia Driscoll
Aberdeen - Virginia Driscoll, age 71, of Aberdeen, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. She moved from Brooklyn, NY in 1963, and graduated from Matawan Regional High School in 1965. That same year she began working at Matawan Medical Associates. She later worked for Bayshore Physician Billing Service. From 2006 to 2011, she worked for Meridian Health Resources. In 2007, Virginia became a Certified Medical Coder. She was a member of the St. Clement's choir, accompanying Fr. Dino and the choir on their trip to Italy, Hungary, and Austria to attend a competition in Italy.
Virginia is predeceased by her parents, James P. and Virginia R. Driscoll; paternal grandparents Daniel and Catherine Driscoll; maternal grandparents Henry and Jane Raywood. She is survived by her sister Loretta Driscoll; brother Paul Driscoll; brother and sister-in-law James and Paula Driscoll; two nieces, Tara and Jamie; aunt, Marjorie Driscoll; and several cousins. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the Waitt Funeral Home, 510 Hwy 79, Morganville, NJ 07751. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10am at St. Clement's Church, 172 Freneau Ave, Matawan, NJ.
Interment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro, NJ. Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 21, 2019