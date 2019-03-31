|
Virginia H. Ferrante
Ocean Grove - Virginia H. Ferrante, 90, of Ocean Grove, died Thursday March 28, 2019. She was an office clerk for Family and Children Services, retiring in 2002. Born in Rahway, she has lived in Ocean Grove for over 30 years.Virginia was pre deceased by her husband Ralph Ferrante in 1974 and by her daughter, Susan McCarthy in 1999. Surviving are her children, Patricia G. Craig, John C. Schumitz, Cheryl Craig and Vittoria Ferrante, 14 grand children and 27 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday April 2 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 80 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Manor by the Sea or Meridian Hospice would be appreciated. The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019