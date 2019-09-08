Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John P. Condon Funeral Home
804 Highway #36
Leonardo, NJ
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
John P. Condon Funeral Home
804 Highway #36
Leonardo, NJ
Virginia "Ginger" Hastings


1938 - 2019
Virginia "Ginger" Hastings Obituary
Virginia "Ginger" Hastings

Middletown - Virginia "Ginger" Elizabeth Hastings Schwankert (September 13, 1938-September 6, 2019). Beloved mother, cherished aunt, dear sister. Obama supporter, Steelers fan. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Ginger graduated from St. Vincent's Academy, and later earned associate degrees in fashion merchandising and human services at Brookdale Community College. For 25 years, she served women at risk for domestic violence as a risk assessor and hotline supervisor at the Women's Center of Monmouth County, now 180 Turning Lives Around. In her final years, she was the boss of Riverview Medical Center cardiac rehabilitation's Cardiac Crew. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Edwin and Anne Hastings. Ginger is survived by her son Steven of Beijing, China, her sister Barbara and brother-in-law Edward, niece Gigi Golankiewicz-Kisling and nephews Kevin and Chris Golankiewicz. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 5-8pm at John P. Condon Funeral Home, 804 Highway #36, Leonardo, NJ. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 am, also at John P. Condon Funeral Home. [In lieu of flowers, please donate to 180 Turning Lives Around.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
