Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Virginia K. Tichenor of Wall Township, NJ passed away peacefully at home on January 14, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday January 16, 2020 from 7 pm to 9 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. Funeral service will be 10 am on Friday January 17, 2020 at the funeral home. An Interment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan. To read complete obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
