Virginia Krasovec
Whitehouse Station - Virginia T. Krasovec, 78, of Whitehouse Station formerly of Keansburg, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. Virginia was born in Newark to Charles Lennon Sr. and Theresa Hopkins Lennon.
Virginia was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Whitehouse Station and formerly of St. Ann's RC Church in Keansburg where she attended daily morning Mass.
She began her professional journey as Director of Materiel Management at United Hospitals Medical Center in Newark. Later, she moved onto Elizabeth General Medical Center in Elizabeth and Bon Secours Health System in Jersey City. Virginia completed her career and retired in 2012 from Christ Hospital in Jersey City after a total career of 50 years of service.
Virginia will lovingly be remembered as Gina- "Gina Do" for being a woman who could do it all; dedication to her faith, her never ending support and care of her immediate and extended family, her professional accountability, as well as, the beautiful, fun filled, respectful relationship she shared with her husband, Em.
Her favorite saying was "keep the faith"!
She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers; James Lennon and Charles Lennon Jr. and her grandson, Norman Andrew Howell.
Virginia leaves to mourn her passing, her devoted and loving husband of 43 years, Emro F. Krasovec, her children; Norman C. Howell Lynn Ann Palmer and Michael P. Howell, all of Keansburg, her sister, Mary Natale of Parlin and brother, Eugene Lennon of Middletown, step-daughter, Sheri L. Sidun of Oceanport, brother-in-law, Stanley Bickel of Whitehouse Station, grandchildren; TammyAnn, Scott, Kathryn, Michael, Reba, Abigail, Stephanie, Amanda and Nicholas, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Mon., Oct. 19th from 2-6pm at Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Hwy 28, Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church on Tues., Oct. 20th at 9:30am followed by burial at Somerset Hills Memorial Park, Basking Ridge. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
Memorial donations may be made in Virginia's memory to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation
, St. Ann's RC Church in Keansburg or Whitehouse Rotary Club. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com