Virginia Loretta O'Brien
Middletown - Virginia Loretta O'Brien, 78, of Middletown, NJ, passed away on May 4, 2019 in Middletown, NJ. She was born in New York, NY to the late David and Mary (Leddin) Walker. Virginia worked at Union Carbide in New York until the birth of her first child. Her family moved to Middletown in 1972. Virginia worked for years as a Manager for Sears here in town. Virginia was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. She loved being at the beach with her family and sunsets at the Bay at their house in Long Beach Island, NJ. Virginia's greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lawrence O'Brien; daughter, Virginia (William) Plumb of Bedford, NY; son, Lawrence (Elizabeth) O'Brien of Middletown, NJ. Along with her five grandchildren, James, Quinn, and Kelsey Plumb, Hannah and Avery O'Brien, She is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Wood and Rita Gunther; and her brother, Kevin Walker.
Virginia was preceded in death by her brothers James, Maurice and Robert Walker, and sisters Marion Hogan, Frances Egan and Catherine Mulhern.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Mass will be offered Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9:15 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 8, 2019