|
|
Virginia Louquet Gillespie
Freehold - Virginia Louquet Gillespie, 89, of Freehold passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at The Manor at CentraState. She was a lifelong resident of the Freehold area and graduated Freehold High School in 1948. Virginia was a secretary for the State of New Jersey for 30 years. She was an avid traveler, visiting Europe, Canada, and many other places throughout the country. Virginia was a former member of the Adelphia Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Above all else, she was passionate about spending quality time with her family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Leon and Nellie Louquet; husband of 58 years, T. Douglas; and grandson, Carl R. Patterson, Jr. Virginia is survived by her children, Christine Sague and her husband, Garrett of Beachwood, Douglas Gillespie and his wife, Valerie of Brielle, Thomas Gillespie and his wife, Alison of Coopersburg, PA, and LaurieAnne Patterson and her husband, Carl of Howell; grandchildren, Kathleen Goldberg and her husband, Tom, Margaret Gillespie, Fiona Gillespie, Genevieve King and her husband, Bradley, Abigail Gillespie, Austin Patterson, and Kendall Patterson; great grandchild, Riley Goldberg.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:30 PM with her Memorial Service to follow. Interment will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ardena Baptist Church Cemetery, 593 Adelphia Road, Freehold. For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's name to THON, 227D Hetzel Union Building, University Park, PA 16802. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019