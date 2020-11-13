1/1
Point Pleasant - Virginia M. DeRosa, 93, of Point Pleasant passed away quietly on February 28, while wintering in Florida. Born in Bayonne, she was the youngest child of George and Mary (Kovascy) Wilbeck. Following high school, Ginny attended Christ Hospital School Of Nursing, then further pursued a BS degree from Stockton College. She also Served in the Cadet Nurse Corps. She met and married Francis (Frank) DeRosa and remained in Jersey City working as a Public Health and Industrial Nurse. After relocating to Point Pleasant in the 60's, she worked at the Point Pleasant hospital until her retirement. She was a member of the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church, and the altar guild. She was an avid golf and tennis player and had a fondness for animals. She was known as the nice lady who would give a birthday card and gift to children on the block, and put out treats for any cat or dog that passed her house. She also loved her garden, and always had a small vase of flowers on her kitchen counter. Ginny is predeceased by her husband Frank, sister Thelma, and brother Edward who was killed in WW II. She is survived by her niece Karen Riccobono of Chester, nephews Alan Ritter of Warren, and Edward Wilbeck of Rhinebeck, NY. Her niece Barbara Preziosi of Magnolia, DE passed away this past September 3rd. A church service will be held in the Spring and the burial of cremated remains will be private.




