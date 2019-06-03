|
Virginia Marie Dahill
Waretown - Virginia Marie Dahill, 77, of Waretown, passed away on May 31, 2019 at Sunrise at Marlboro.
She was born in Perth Amboy where she resided until moving to Holmdel in 1978, and most recently of Waretown.
Virginia was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School, Class of 1959 and Georgian Court College Class of 1963. She was a school teacher for 30 years with the Perth Amboy Board of Education.
She is predeceased by her son, Joseph in 1964.
Surviving are her husband, of 55 years, Robert Jr.; her son, Robert and his wife, Elisa of Manalapan; her grandchildren, Robert, Elizabeth and Joseph and her brother in law John Dahill of Forked River.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 PM, on June 4, 2019, at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave., Perth Amboy. Funeral services will begin at 9:30 AM on Wednesday followed by a 10 AM Funeral Liturgy at Good Shepard Parish at Holy Rosary Church, Hopelawn. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Hopelawn.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 3, 2019