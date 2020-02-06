|
Virginia Mary McArdle Lohmeyer
Huddleston - Virginia Mary McArdle Lohmeyer, 78, of Huddleston passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of Robert E. Lohmeyer of 58 years.
Born March 3, 1941 in Whitestone, New York, she was a daughter of the late Robert James McArdle and Grace Stevenson McArdle. She is also preceded in death by her brother: Robert McArdle.
Virginia enjoyed traveling with her husband, gardening, sitting outside and watching birds come to her garden while reading her bible and drinking coffee. "But her greatest pleasure was her family" She was also very active with the Agape Center in Moneta.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons: Robert E. Lohmeyer, Jr. and wife, Michele, Brian E. Lohmeyer and wife, Michele, David C. Lohmeyer and wife, Nicole; two daughters: Kathleen Kuharski, Diane Alton and husband, Gerald; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sisters: Grace Cooper and Joann Seren.
A celebration of life service will be planned for later in the month in Brick, New Jersey.
A celebration of life service will be planned for later in the month in Brick, New Jersey.
