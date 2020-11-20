Virginia May Smith



Toms River - Virginia "Ginny" May Smith (Edwards)



January 13, 1935 - November 19, 2020



Virginia "Ginny" Smith (Edwards) passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 with her loving husband Lowell and daughter Kathleen by her side.



Virginia was born on January 13, 1935 to parents Frank and Sadie Belle Edwards (Petrie). She married the love of her life, Lowell, on November 22, 1956 in a Thanksgiving Day ceremony.



Virginia worked until retirement for payroll at Pepsi Co. and later enjoyed working part-time with her husband at Six Flags Great Adventure.



Virginia became a mother to her beloved daughter Kathleen in September, 1958 and spent many years with Lowell raising her in Bergenfield and Closter before retiring to Toms River, NJ, then to The Villages, FL and back to Toms River, NJ in 2012.



She took on the role of grandmother when Christopher was born in March, 1983. She adored her role as a grandmother and taught her grandchildren kindness, resilience and patience. As a great-grandmother she shared an extra special bond with her sidekick Hailey. They shared a love of adventure stories, all things Play-Doh and giggling.



Virginia had a smile that would light up a room and a laugh that was contagious. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with her husband and family. Upon retirement she enjoyed traveling cross country with Lowell and doing crossword puzzles with him while drinking her two cups of hazelnut coffee in the morning.



Virginia is predeceased by her parents, her brothers Jimmy, Buddy and Tommy and her sisters Ruth and Dorothy. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Lowell Smith (Toms River, NJ), daughter Kathleen Roessler (Sparta, NJ), grandson Christopher Roessler (Philadelphia, PA), granddaughter Nicole (and Anthony) Teixeira (Toms River, NJ), grandson Kyle (and Karina) Roessler (Brooklyn, NY), and great grandchildren Hannah, Hailey and Aria. She is also survived by siblings Robert (and Wilma) Edwards, June Mayberry, John (and Helen) Edwards and many nieces and nephews.



Remember life is too short to sweat the small stuff and always bring out the best in those you love.



Virginia was one of kind and will be missed by all those who loved and knew her.









