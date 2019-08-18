Resources
Brielle - Virginia "Ginny" Flowers O'Keefe, 70, of Brielle, New Jersey, died on August 4, 2019. Ginny was the oldest child of Dr. Jefferson Flowers and Dr. Sue Mitchell. She attended Wells College and went on to a successful career as a Manager/Director at Wolf Computer Systems and, later, Intuit. She is survived by her husband, Kevin O'Keefe; her brother, John Flowers; her daughter, Elizabeth Cheer; her stepsons, Ian and Tim O'Keefe; and five grandchildren.

Ginny was treasured by her family and widely beloved by her friends and colleagues for her loyalty, her compassion, and her eagerness to bring joy to all. Ginny led with love and by doing right at all times, treating everyone with grace, dignity and respect. Those who knew her will miss her smile and laugh, her beautiful light, her wisdom and her generous spirit.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019
