Virginia Palmieri
Brick - Virginia Palmieri, 80, passed away June 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Jodi Kreppel, brother Bill Palmquist and 3 grandchildren. A Celebration of her life will take place at a later date. For complete obituary and condolences, visit www.bayshorecremations.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.