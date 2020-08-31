1/
Virginia Richardson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Richardson

Glassboro - Virginia Richardson (nee Silva), of Glassboro and formerly of Toms River, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was 77.

Virginia was born and raised in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico where she remained until she graduated from the University of Puerto Rico. After graduation, she moved to Jersey City, NJ where she began her career in social work. Virginia met Bill in 1966 and they were married in 1969.

Virginia lived for her immediate and extended family. She especially adored her 3 grandchildren. Hosting family gatherings during the summer time gave her great joy. Virginia enjoyed vacations with her friends and family.

She is the beloved wife of 50 years to William Richardson; devoted mother to Gary Richardson and Pam Richardson; dear sister to the late Belen Garcia, Pedro Silva, the late Francisco Silva, Luz Wharton, David Silva and Roberto Silva; loving grandmother to Rylan, Sebastian and Elena. Virginia is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Francisco and Dimas Silva.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM and September 4, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM in the McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township, 573 Egg Harbor Road. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00AM on Friday at the funeral home with Entombment to follow at All Saint's Cemetery, Glassboro.

Share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McGuinness Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McGuinness Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McGuinness Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Entombment
All Saint's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved