Virginia Richardson
Glassboro - Virginia Richardson (nee Silva), of Glassboro and formerly of Toms River, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was 77.
Virginia was born and raised in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico where she remained until she graduated from the University of Puerto Rico. After graduation, she moved to Jersey City, NJ where she began her career in social work. Virginia met Bill in 1966 and they were married in 1969.
Virginia lived for her immediate and extended family. She especially adored her 3 grandchildren. Hosting family gatherings during the summer time gave her great joy. Virginia enjoyed vacations with her friends and family.
She is the beloved wife of 50 years to William Richardson; devoted mother to Gary Richardson and Pam Richardson; dear sister to the late Belen Garcia, Pedro Silva, the late Francisco Silva, Luz Wharton, David Silva and Roberto Silva; loving grandmother to Rylan, Sebastian and Elena. Virginia is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Francisco and Dimas Silva.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM and September 4, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM in the McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township, 573 Egg Harbor Road. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00AM on Friday at the funeral home with Entombment to follow at All Saint's Cemetery, Glassboro.
