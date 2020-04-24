|
Virginia (Ginny) Smith
Virginia (Ginny) Smith, 84, of Whiting, NJ passed away on Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020. She was born in Red Bank, NJ. She married Russell M. Smith of Neptune, NJ. They lived in Neptune City while they built their dream home in the Manasquan Park section of Wall Township.
She raised their 2 sons, Russell and Lance before returning to the work force at Fort Monmouth for the Department of Defense/US Army as an Executive Secretary for the Director. She worked on the award-winning Night Vision Goggles Program which required top secret clearance. After over 20 years, Ginny retired and headed to North Palm Beach, FL to enjoy her retirement. She loved travelling, fishing on their boat, the Ginrus, and the warm weather.
She returned to New Jersey in 2016 and lived at Crestwood Manor in Whiting, NJ. She liked to arrange flowers, knit, watch HGTV and her grand dogs. Her grandsons also recall that she made a "mean" lasagna and loved to give people nicknames.
Ginny was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth Donato; and her sister, Stella Donato Brisley. She is survived by her loving husband, Russell of 62 years; sons, Russell Mark and his wife, Caryn and Lance Brian and his wife, Susan; grandchildren, Andrew, Russell Jr., and Kevin; sister, Donna Beech Terry, and niece and nephews, Elizabeth Hildebrandt, William Brisley and Brett Beech.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an outdoor visitation will be held providing an opportunity for Virginia's relatives and friends to drive past her casket and share condolences with the family at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:00 PM with her funeral service to follow at 1:15 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to participate via Webcast through the Funeral Home website. Interment will take place in Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan. A public memorial gathering will be held at a later date. For information, directions, to leave condolence messages to the family, and to check for future arrangements and other important updates, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020