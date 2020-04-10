|
|
Virginia Thomson
Red Bank - Virginia (Ginny) Thomson passed away peacefully April 3, 2020 at The Atrium, Red Bank. She was 89 years old. Ginny was born in Newark and grew up in South Orange, NJ. She attended Beard's School, Orange, NJ. She went on to earn a Bachelors Degree at Connecticut College, New Haven, CT. After college she married her first husband, David W. Lee of West Orange, NJ. Their first home was at Trinity College, Hartford, CT. Ginny worked in the offices while David completed his education upon returning from the Korean War. They had their first daughter in Hartford and 2 more after coming home to Llewelyn Park, West Orange. They both loved the water which brought them to Little Silver. Ginny was a member of The Presbyterian Church of Red Bank Tower Hill.
After her divorce she took a job teaching kindergarten in The Sea Bright School System while raising her own 3 kids. She enjoyed her summers off going to Sands Beach Club, Sea Bright, under the ownership of The Sandlass family. She also enjoyed getaways to her parent's estate in Blairstown, NJ for family gatherings. Ginny met her second husband, Harold S. Thomson of Westfield, in the late 1960's. They married in 1976 and settled in Westfield. They enjoyed a full life with friends, family and traveled the world. They were members of The Westfield Presbyterian Church. After Harold retired, they moved to Sea Girt where he had summered with his family for many, many years.
After Harold passed away in 2006, Ginny continued to live a full life while keeping up her world travels. She continued her annual pilgrimage to her favorite Spanish Immersion school with her friend Mary. Ginny loved tennis, opera, history and was a voracious reader. She was a calm, loyal woman with quiet strength. She gave her time freely as a volunteer for many organizations. She was an active listener who thoroughly enjoyed each and everyone's story, especially the grandkids. She adored all her neighbors and friends wherever she lived. Ginny was passionate about her home state of New Jersey, taking many an opportunity to debunk myths, teach the REAL history and praise the state many attributes. Her greatest gift was keeping up with friends, old and new along and connecting people to people. She was the keeper of family history and the bridge to generations living all across the country.
She is predeceased by her husband, Harold S. Thomson, her parents, Boyd and Lilian Wilson and her only sibling, Boyd E.Wilson,Jr.
She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses. Elizabeth Lee (Howard) Wolper of Cape Coral, FL, Andrew (Doreen) Lee of Linwood, NJ and Susan Lee Wholley of Red Bank. And by her four grandchildren and their spouses. Michael (Carrie) Wholley of Hazlet. Kathleen (Adam) Quinn of Gloucester, MA, Timothy and Lilian Lee of Linwood, NJ. She is also survived by her nephew, Thomas (Carol) Phelan of Cranford, NJ along with their children, spouses and grand- children. She also leaves behind her angel, Catherine David, her devoted caretaker.
A Memorial Service Will be held at The Church of Brielle, Brielle, NJ at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Sea Girt Public Library or The Sea Girt first responder organizations. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.jerseyshorecremation.com Jersey Shore Cremation Service, Manasquan is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020