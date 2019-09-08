Services
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
Manalapan - Virginia G. Vigliante, 86, of Manalapan, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Centra State Medical Center in Freehold. Virginia was born in Brooklyn, New York and resided in Manalapan for 40 years. Before retiring Virginia worked as an Accountant.

Virginia was predeceased by her parents Antonio and Virginia, her husband Morton, sister Christine, and brother Vincent. She is survived by her sister Antionette, nieces Mary Jean and Donna, nephews Nicholas, Anthony, Charles, Vincent, and Robert, and step children Boni, JoAnn and Larry. Virginia was a lifelong lover of animals, she had three dogs and she rescued many cats in her lifetime.

Memorial service will be private. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019
