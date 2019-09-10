|
Vita Lucania
Holmdel - Vita Lucania, 103, of Holmdel, NJ, joined God in Heaven on September 8, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 am at St. Benedict RC Church, 165 Bethany Rd., Holmdel. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel. For the full obituary or for more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 10, 2019