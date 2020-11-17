Vito A. Cicci
Toms River - Cicci, Vito A. age 89 of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully Friday November 13, 2020 with his loving family by his side in the Bayfront Hospital Port Charlotte, FL. Born in Belleville, NJ Vito grew up in the Silver Lake Section and had lived in Bellville most of his life before moving to Toms River.
Son of the late Gaspare and Rosalia (nee Bonanno) Cicci, Vito had proudly served in the United States Army as a Combat Engineer during the Korean War. Vito had a long career as a Dental Equipment Technician for thirty-five years until his retirement. Vito was an aspiring musician in his youth and was a talented bowler, bocci and pinocle player. With a great sense of humor and his quick wit, Vito was always ready with a joke, a smile, a pun or a quote from the Honeymooners.
Vito was predeceased by his beloved wife Stella M. (nee Ruggiero) Cicci in 2003, as well as his siblings Carl, Joseph, Ralph Cicci, Mae Keeley and Mary Lombardi. Survivors include his Daughters Petrina Cicci of Port Charlotte, FL, Diane and her husband Frank Mosca of Punta Gorda, FL, his son Gaspare Cicci of Freehold, NJ. Also surviving are his grandchildren Petrina Mosca and Frank Mosca Jr. as well as his cherished great granddaughter Emma.
Visitation will be held Thursday November 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM in the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home #412 Main St. Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday Nov. 20, 2020 at 10 AM in the Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Church #685 Hooper Ave Toms River, NJ immediately followed by Interment Services in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206), Newton, NJ Online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com