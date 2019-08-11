|
Vito Mastropasqua
Toms River - Vito Mastropasqua, a.k.a. Swifty, age 87, of Toms River, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Wed. Aug. 7. Born in Staten Island, he joined the United States Army in 1952 after completing high school becoming a member of the 55-Quartermaster Battalion.
He was employed with Ocean County Solid Waste Management. He was a proud teamster as a heavy-duty construction worker, and proud member of the Local 469 Teamsters before his retirement in 2011.
Vito was an avid Yankees and New York Football Giants fan but more than that, was a true family man putting his family above everything.
Vito is predeceased by his parents Rocco and Clara Mastropasqua and his sisters, Sue, Anna and Claire. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Elizabeth Mastropasqua; son, John Mastropasqua, daughters, Cheryl Mastropasqua-Baccello, Donna Mastropasqua-Valentino, and Michelle Cleveland and husband Jim Cleveland; his sisters, Marie McLaughlin and Debbie Morale. He is also survived by his grandchildren Alese, Anthony, Rocco, Nico, Jimmy, Nicholas, Steven, his great grandchild Lina and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 12 from 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. A funeral liturgy will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, 10:00am at St. Joseph's RC Church, Toms River, with a burial following at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to The Kidney Foundation and Deborah. Condolences can be sent to: Carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019