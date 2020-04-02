|
Vito P. Tonto
Holmdel - Vito P. Tonto, 100 of Holmdel, formerly of the Bronx. Born January 27th, 1920 - Died April 1st, 2020.He was a loyal and devoted husband and father. He was known to be sassy, witty, flirty and a funny kind soul. He loved to play poker, bingo and bowling. Vito was an Army veteran serving in WWII from 1942-1946. He was predeceased by his wife Antoinette 2001, daughter Phyllis Guarillio 2011 and son-in-law James Santo 2014. He will be surely missed by his daughters Theresa Santo, MaryAnn Eng and husband Al Eng and his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be at a time to be determined. Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.
