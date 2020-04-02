Resources
More Obituaries for Vito Tonto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vito P. Tonto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vito P. Tonto Obituary
Vito P. Tonto

Holmdel - Vito P. Tonto, 100 of Holmdel, formerly of the Bronx. Born January 27th, 1920 - Died April 1st, 2020.He was a loyal and devoted husband and father. He was known to be sassy, witty, flirty and a funny kind soul. He loved to play poker, bingo and bowling. Vito was an Army veteran serving in WWII from 1942-1946. He was predeceased by his wife Antoinette 2001, daughter Phyllis Guarillio 2011 and son-in-law James Santo 2014. He will be surely missed by his daughters Theresa Santo, MaryAnn Eng and husband Al Eng and his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be at a time to be determined. Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vito's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -