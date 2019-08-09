Services
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vito Savino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vito "Bill" Savino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vito "Bill" Savino Obituary
Vito "Bill" Savino

Colonia, NJ - Vito Rocco "Bill" Savino, 82, of Colonia, NJ passed away on Wednesday August 7th. Bill was born in Brooklyn in 1936 where he graduated from Boys High in 1954. He then moved to Staten Island in 1961. He also resided in Manchester, NJ for 17 years.

Bill is survived by his wife Margaret "Peggy" of 50 years. He will be missed by his two daughters, Diane Calabrese and her husband, Domenic Calabrese of Tinton Falls, NJ and Kristine Maniscalchi and her husband, Jerry Maniscalchi of Colonia, NJ. Bill had 4 grandchildren, Nicole, Allison, Jillian and Joseph.

Bill was a lifelong carpenter with the NYC District Council of Carpenters. He enjoyed playing golf, visiting Atlantic City and watching football, baseball and basketball. He also enjoyed his grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals and cheerleading.

Visitation will be held from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm on Friday August 9th at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 on Saturday, August 10th at Bongarzone Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at DementiaSociety.org. For online condolences, please visit Bill's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vito's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now