|
|
Vito "Bill" Savino
Colonia, NJ - Vito Rocco "Bill" Savino, 82, of Colonia, NJ passed away on Wednesday August 7th. Bill was born in Brooklyn in 1936 where he graduated from Boys High in 1954. He then moved to Staten Island in 1961. He also resided in Manchester, NJ for 17 years.
Bill is survived by his wife Margaret "Peggy" of 50 years. He will be missed by his two daughters, Diane Calabrese and her husband, Domenic Calabrese of Tinton Falls, NJ and Kristine Maniscalchi and her husband, Jerry Maniscalchi of Colonia, NJ. Bill had 4 grandchildren, Nicole, Allison, Jillian and Joseph.
Bill was a lifelong carpenter with the NYC District Council of Carpenters. He enjoyed playing golf, visiting Atlantic City and watching football, baseball and basketball. He also enjoyed his grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals and cheerleading.
Visitation will be held from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm on Friday August 9th at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 on Saturday, August 10th at Bongarzone Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at DementiaSociety.org. For online condolences, please visit Bill's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019