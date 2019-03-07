Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic's RC Church
Brick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vito Ventro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vito T. Ventro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vito T. Ventro Obituary
Vito T. Ventro

Lakewood - Vito T. Ventro of Lakewood passed away March 4, 2019 at Kimball Medical Center.

Born in East Orange Vito was a Senior Specialist for Royal Insurance Company, East Hanover, NJ for 35 years retiring in April of 1987.

He served during World War II in the United States Army. Surviving are his wife Marion Ventro and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting will be Sunday 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10:00am at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick, arrive at the funeral home 9:00am. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven, East Hanover. www.silvertonmemoiral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now