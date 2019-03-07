|
Vito T. Ventro
Lakewood - Vito T. Ventro of Lakewood passed away March 4, 2019 at Kimball Medical Center.
Born in East Orange Vito was a Senior Specialist for Royal Insurance Company, East Hanover, NJ for 35 years retiring in April of 1987.
He served during World War II in the United States Army. Surviving are his wife Marion Ventro and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be Sunday 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10:00am at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick, arrive at the funeral home 9:00am. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven, East Hanover. www.silvertonmemoiral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019